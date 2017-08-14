Hartlepool youngsters don’t need to splash out on free swims

Have your say

Water you waiting for!

That’s the message to Hartlepool youngsters who are being urged to take advantage of free swims at the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road.

Now in its fifth year, the scheme enables children under the age of 16 to swim for free.

The scheme operates on weekdays between 10am to 1.30pm, and runs until Friday, September 1, excluding Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

More information can be found at www.gethartlepoolactive.co.uk, while a leaflet, with full details and bus timetables, can be obtained from the Civic Centre and all leisure centres and libraries.

The leaflet can also be accessed HERE.

