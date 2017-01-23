Hartlepool youngsters get inspired during science week

Children at a Hartlepool primary school have been getting to grips with science as part of a fun week dedicated to the subject.

Pupils at West Park Primary School have been taking part in a range of science-themed activities in the hope it will inspire them to pursue a career in the field.

Science Week at West Park Primary School. chocolate welding with Madeline Bates, 7 and Sonny Watson, 7

Science co-ordinator Karen Scott said: “It has gone really well and we have had lots of positive feedback from the children.

“The science week was part of a whole school initiative linking with the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curriculum.

“We invited people from different areas of science to come into school to make science fun and inspire some of the children to go into a career in science once they leave school.”

The science week was the first of its kind to be held in the school in Coniscliffe Road and involved children from nursery age through to Year 6.

Science Week at West Park Primary School.

As part of the initiative pupils also took part in activities such as welding with chocolate and were able to work as a team to solve problems.

Mrs Scott added: “We have held lots of different activities this week, including a visit from Farmyard Flyer, who brought in some animals such as alpacas and rabbits, so the children could interact with them. “We also invited Newcastle University to hold their Street Science Workshops.

“The aim of the week was to get the school involved in science and raise the profile of the subject in school.”

Science Week at West Park Primary School. Rocket contest

Science Week at West Park Primary School. chocolate welding with Keith Temperley, pupils Madeline Bates, 7 and Sonny Watson, 7