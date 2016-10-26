Hartlepool youngsters go green in work for environmental award

Pupils from a Hartlepool primary school have been doing their bit for the environment.

Forty-two Year 6 pupils from Clavering Primary School braved the poor weather to complete two days of conservation work within Wynyard Woodland Park, working alongside school staff and instructors from the West View Project.

Tom and Theo

The children are currently working towards their John Muir Award which is an environmental award scheme focused on wild places.

It encourages awareness and responsibility for the natural environment in a spirit of fun, adventure and exploration.

As a result of the school’s outstanding work, Clavering holds ‘John Muir Award Provider Status’ and the latest group is the sixth set of children to work towards the award.

Deputy headteacher Neil McAvoy, who leads the children’s work towards the John Muir Award and himself holds the highest level of the award, explained: “The conservation work the children have completed with the West View Project will benefit over 2,000 children during this academic year alone; plus, even more importantly, all of the plants and animals that live in the environment that we have been conserving.”

At Clavering Primary School, we believe that children who are connected to the natural world can positively shape the future; however, sadly, today’s children are too often disconnected from the outdoors. Neil McAvoy

The youngsters are nearing the end of the school’s award Programme, which has seen them complete a variety of challenges in various ‘wild’ environments.

Mr McAvoy added: “At Clavering Primary School, we believe that children who are connected to the natural world can positively shape the future; however, sadly, today’s children are too often disconnected from the outdoors.

“Spending less time outdoors has been shown to be one factor that can lead to a variety of problems including attention difficulties, obesity, diminished use of the senses, and a disconnection from things that are real.

“We are proud that Clavering pupils embrace the opportunity to learn outdoors, be adventurous in wild spaces and work hard as active conservationists.

Hollie and Josh

“After all, if children are not connected to the environment, how will they learn about, understand and take care of it?”

Any schools or groups interested in learning more about the John Muir Award should contact Mr McAvoy on 01429 422088 or click here.

Harvey and Kobe

Hannah, Alexa & Anna

Jake and Alfie

Josh