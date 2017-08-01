Hartlepool youngsters help make a splash for baby charity

Youngsters in Hartlepool made a splash to raise vital funds for a baby charity.

Babies and toddlers took to the pool in aid of Tommy’s Charity, which funds research into premature births, still births and miscarriage, and offers pregnancy advice.

Over �13,000 was raised for Tommy's Charity.

The event, organised by Water Babies Tees Valley, saw children and their parents enter the water wearing pirate outfits before swimming a ‘splashy width’.

Over 1,000 youngsters took part across 150 classes in the Tees Valley area, raising £13,000 for Tommy’s Charity in the process.

Water Babies Tees Valley managing director Pamela Hargreaves said: “It was a fantastic week.

“We’re over the moon to have raised so much money in support of such a fantastic charity.

“We’ve still got a few more donations to come in too so I’m hoping we’ll be able to hit our £15,000 target by August.

“I’ve been so overwhelmed by the support from our parents and the amazing amount of effort they have all put into making their incredible pirate costumes, from Captain Jack Sparrow to Tinkerbell.”

Water Babies helps to introduce children to swimming, with their parents by their side in the pool.

Classes are available at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, and High Tunstall College of Science, both in Hartlepool.

Youngsters enjoyed the splashathon in Hartlepool.

Pamela added: “With the hot weather, children are more likely to want to go swimming, either at local pools or in open water sites.

“What Water Babies offers parents is peace of mind and the chance to bond with their children while they learn.

“Every child should be able to swim, and having these classes from such an early age puts children so far ahead and gives them the vital life-saving skills from even just a few months old.

“Our youngest ever swimmer was only 10 days old, but the majority of babies start swimming with us at around three months until they are around four.

Water babies instructor Debbie Smith helping Isla Scott take the plunge.

“It’s never too early or too late to start.”

Over 1,000 youngsters in the Tees Valley area took part.

Ester Trisic making a big splash with her dad.