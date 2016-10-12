Hartlepool youngsters learn crucial safety lessons

More than 1,000 Hartlepool primary school children are learning an important lesson safety as a Hartlepool Power Station initiative marks 21 years in action.

Crucial Crew teaches town youngsters how to avoid danger in all kinds of situations through a series of specially created workshops.

Derek Berryman from Beamish Museum talking to children from Sacred Heart Primary School at the launch of the 21st Anniversary of Crucial Crew held at the Hartlepool Nuclear Power Station.

The multi-agency scheme also involves Hartlepool Borough Council, HM Coastguard, Northern Power Grid, Cleveland Fire Brigade, EDF Energy, HART and Beamish Museum.

Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Rob Cook, helped to launch this year’s two-week scheme which will be attended by 1,290 Year 6 pupils from Hartlepool’s 32 primary schools.

Coun Cook said: “It’s vital that children are taught about everyday dangers they might encounter in their lives and the actions they can take to protect themselves.

“I am delighted that almost 1,300 Year 6 pupils are taking part in Crucial Crew this year as it celebrates its 21st birthday and when you add those to the thousands of children who have already benefitted over the years you can clearly see the importance of the initiative.

“Crucial Crew is a great example of partnership working and I would like to congratulate all of the organisations, their staff and the volunteers who are involved every year for their on-going dedication and commitment.”

Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary School were among the first intake of pupils which was also attended by Derek Berryman from Beamish Museum and Hartlepool councillor Alan Clark, chair of the Children’s Services Committee.

Crucial Crew recreates a number of real life settings in a safe environment to teach children about fire safety, e-safety, road safety, safety at the coast, substance misuse, electrical safety, kitchen safety and firework safety.

Simon Parsons, station director at Hartlepool Power Station, added: “We are very proud to be hosting Crucial Crew at Hartlepool Power Station.

Children from Sacred Heart Primary School at the launch of the 21st Anniversary of Crucial Crew held at the Hartlepool Nuclear Power Station. Picture by FRANK REID

“This is a partnership that now stretches back 21 years.

“The key elements of Crucial Crew, about encouraging children to think about safety, fit perfectly with our approach to safety at the station.”