Hartlepool youngsters organise event to promote tolerance

A group of Hartlepool youngsters will stage a thought-provoking community event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day next week.

Holocaust Memorial Group (Hartlepool), a group of young people aged 13-19 which works with Hartlepool Borough Council’s Youth Support Service to raise awareness of the Holocaust and promote tolerance, has organised the event at the civic centre between 6pm and 7pm next Tuesday.

The theme will be “How Does Life Go On?” and it will reflect on the aftermath of genocide in terms of perpetrators, victims and society overall.

It will feature a talk by a survivor of the Bosnian genocide, speeches by young people, a short film produced the group on the issues of forgiveness and refugees, and a candle-lighting ceremony.

The event is being held ahead of official Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 and people attending will be given education packs to take away and use as a teaching resource on the day itself. The packs have been developed locally by young people with support from youth workers and teachers.

Beth Major, youth work manager with the Youth Support Service, said: “I would like to congratulate the members of the Holocaust Memorial Group (Hartlepool) for their hard work and commitment in organising this event.

“It’s sure to be an emotional night and I hope it encourages people to reflect on their hopes for the future.”

Although admission to the event is free, places must be reserved in advance by calling Daniel Williamson at the Youth Support Service by calling (01429) 523900 or emailing daniel.williamson@hartlepool.gov.uk