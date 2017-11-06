Hartlepool youngsters take on rowing challenge for charity

Sporting youngsters were keen to stick their oar in to raise cash for charity.

A team of pupils took to the rowing machines at High Tunstall College of Science to row the equivalent distance as from Hartlepool to Blackpool.

Young rowers making a splash.

The 50 pupils took turns to hop onto the machine and complete 30 minute slots to cover the 153km distance.

And, they even managed to finish an hour ahead of schedule and raise £500 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Teacher, Ben Holden, said all the young people who took part are on the school’s Advanced Performance Programme, which is aimed at the students who excel in sports and PE.

He said one of the students lost his mum to cancer a few years ago, and other members of the school, including himself, have lost loved ones to the illness.

Mr Holden said: “Macmillan Cancer Care is a cause close to our hearts that we decided we wanted to raise some money for.

“We came up with the idea of rowing from Hartlepool to Blackpool on the indoor rowing machines.”

He added: “It was a very positive event and a great experience for everyone.”

Mr Holden said he was very proud of the students and their commitment to the event had been outstanding.

Tough challenge for pupils.