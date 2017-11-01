Hartlepool youngsters welcome Premier League Trophy to town

Youngsters at a Hartlepool primary were seeing stars when a top football trophy came to their school.

Accompanied by two guards, the Premier League Trophy was taken to Greatham Primary School for all to see.

Greatham Primary School football team captains Tilly Bailey and Turner Kinnersley with The Premier League Trophy.

Although the children were not allowed to touch the cup, they were allowed to have their photos taken with it.

Out of thousands of entries the Egerton Terrace school won a prize draw to have the iconic trophy taken in for the day.

Just four other schools in the country won the chance to have a visit from the trophy, through the competition organised by Premier League’s Premier League Primary Stars project.

Representative from Hartlepool United also went along, as well as club mascot H’angus.

It was amazing for the children, and the staff, to be able to see the trophy close up Claire Boddy

Claire Boddy, a HLTA at Greatham Primary School, said they were entered into the competition by her husband, Richard, an offshore worker who helps run the school’s football team in his spare time.

She said they couldn’t believe it when they won and the children were so excited throughout the day.

Mrs Boddy said: “It was amazing for the children, and the staff, to be able to see the trophy close up. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone at the school.

“The children were amazed by it. No-one was allowed to touch it.

Claire Boddy, HLTA at Greatham Primary School with the cup.

“As a momento of the day all the children had their individual photographs taken with the trophy, which will be printed out for them to take home.”

She said the representatives from Primary Stars spent the day working with the childen using sport as a learning tool.

The teaching assistant said it was quite and inspirational day with the children learning that playing football is also about teamwork, dedication and working hard to achieve your ambitions, like in other areas of life.

Greatham Primary School pupils have their photograph taken with the Premier League trophy along with Deputy Headteacher Michael Piper (second right), Primary Stars' Jez Weeks (third right) along with H'angus and staff from Hartlepool United.