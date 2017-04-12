Hats off to pupils as they parade with their Easter bonnets

Pupils had a cracking time on their last day of term as they paraded their bonny bonnets.
Nursery and reception pupils at Eldon Grove Academy took part in a march around the classrooms to show off the hats they made at home with their families help.
The school also joined in a series of Easter activities including making paste eggs and making nest chocolate crispy cakes.
Assistant headteacher Claire Martindale said: “As we do throughout every year, we celebrate different cultures and this time it was Christian Easter.
“We decorated our own eggs and read the story about Easter to the children.
“We thought a good way to finish the topic would be a parade of Easter bonnets, so they walked around the school and called into each class room.
It was a nice way to end the term.Claire Martindale
“The parents did a great job of making the bonnets, which we set as a homework activity.
“It was a nice way to end the term.”