Hats off to pupils as they parade with their Easter bonnets

Pupils had a cracking time on their last day of term as they paraded their bonny bonnets.

Nursery and reception pupils at Eldon Grove Academy took part in a march around the classrooms to show off the hats they made at home with their families help.

A group of the school's children show off their hats.

The school also joined in a series of Easter activities including making paste eggs and making nest chocolate crispy cakes.

Assistant headteacher Claire Martindale said: “As we do throughout every year, we celebrate different cultures and this time it was Christian Easter.

“We decorated our own eggs and read the story about Easter to the children.

“We thought a good way to finish the topic would be a parade of Easter bonnets, so they walked around the school and called into each class room.

It was a nice way to end the term. Claire Martindale

“The parents did a great job of making the bonnets, which we set as a homework activity.

“It was a nice way to end the term.”

Hollie Williamson shows off her bonnet.

Sophie Forsyth and Jackson O'Keefe with their hats.

Sophia Wegram and Leila Kent show off their Easter Bonnets.

Holly Dunbar, Sarah Bousfield and Scarlett Stamp show off their Easter Bonnets.

Lyla Hanson and Mia Walker show off their bonnets.