Have a ball as dance school take Cinderella to the stage

Dancers are enjoying fame with a panto dame as they appear in their school’s annual stage show.

Seaton Carew Academy of Dance is performing Cinderella as the group hosts the celebration for the 36th year.

The dancers have been working all year to prepare for the show.

It features 140 children with the run to continue tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 6.45pm, with a matinee on Saturday at 2pm.

The school’s Denise Tyzack said: “It’s got everything a traditional panto has, music, stage effects, excellent scenery, slapstick and brilliant dancing.

“They’ve all really enjoyed rehearsing for this show and it’s what they work for all your round.”

Tickets are £10 or £9 for pensioners and children.

Anyone interested in catching the shows can get tickets from the venue’s box office in Raby Road or by calling it on (01429) 523409 or Lorna Cull on 07818 097 117.

Cast members line up at their dress rehearsal.

The dancers will perform at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

The panto will be staged for the 36th year running by the dance school.

Principle characters in the Seaton Carew Academy of Dance's panto at the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.