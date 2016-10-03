Have a ball at Gina’s Hartlepool show

A stylish masquerade event featuring Hartlepool singer Gina Pontoni will be held later this month.

And it will include a chance to help raise money for Hartlepool & District Hospice.

Masquerade is planned at the Borough Hall on Friday, October 28 with doors opening at 7.30pm. People are being asked to dress in cocktail wear and masquerade masks are optional, said Gina.

She added: “The show starts at about 8.15pm and there will be two performances finishing at about 11.30pm.

“I will be singing a bit of everything, including songs from the shows and all kinds of music. The second half will be 70s and 80s disco hits.”

She said she will be ably supported by an eight-piece band with full brass section.

Tickets are already selling well for the show and they cost £18. They are available by contacting 07990 608939 and Gina said some of the proceeds would be going to the hospice.

Gina has regularly supported local charity causes and held a one-woman show at the Borough Hall last year, in aid of Miles for Men.

The event included a raffle which raised £500.

Her latest show will feature a raffle to raise money for the hospice.

She said: “A lot of people are getting elaborate masks but masks are optional.

The candlelit event will also include table snacks.