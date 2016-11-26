Have a blast for Hartlepool’s hospice

A Hartlepool company is urging town businesses to get on board with a new competition that will raise vital funds for the hospice.

Creative agency Blast Digital, who specialise in website design, graphic design and online marketing, are launching a contest to see who can raise the most money for Alice House Hospice.

The winner will receive a new website design as part of a prize worth up to £2,000.

Pam Thompson, an account manager at Blast Digital, explained: “We want to push Hartlepool businesses. I have found that Hartlepool small businesses do need support but there is not a great deal out there to help do that and showcase business. “We thought ‘how can we do that?’ and came up with this campaign for the hospice.

“While firms are raising money and awareness for the hospice they will also raise awareness of their business.

“It is a win-win.”

The competition will run between Monday, December 5, and Friday, January 13.

Participants will be asked to raise at least £200 during the campaign period and Blast Digital, who are based at the Queen’s Meadow Business Park, will provide them with posters and collection boxes.

Pam explained they decided to run it for the hospice as it is a cause close to many people’s hearts including a number of Blast Digital staff.

She added: “Alice House is just a fabulous cause and you never know when you are going to need it.

“We hope businesses will come up with all sorts of weird and wonderful ideas for how to raise money.”

Any businesses interested in taking part or for more details should email info@blastdigital.com or call (01429) 874528.