Have you signed our A19 petition yet calling for a safety probe?

Hundreds of people have signed our petition calling for an inquiry into safety on the A19.

The Safe A19 campaign was launched last week in an effort to reduce collisions on the busy dual carriageway.

More than 700 people have now signed the petition and have expressed their concerns about safety on the road.

The petition states: “The people of the North East, backed by the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail, call on the Government to carry out an inquiry into safety on the A19.

“Last year alone, there were more than 70 people injured as a result of crashes on the stretch between Wolviston and Boldon.

“This is too many collisions and it simply cannot go on.

“Added to the danger to drivers and passengers, the problems are bringing the North East and its economy to a halt - more must be done to get us moving forward.

“With the backing of North East MPs, including Easington MP Grahame Morris, we want the Department for Transport to look at this issue and take action to protect our region and its people for generations to come.”

New figures detailing collisions are yet to be issued by the Government for the 2016 period.

Estimated statistics show between Boldon and Wolviston, there were 36 crashes during that time, with 88 vehicles involved.

They left 71 people hurt, with six of the smashes classed as serious.

Easington MP Grahame Morris, who is leading the call for a Government inquiry into safety on the road, as championed through our Safe A19 campaign, said: “There are a number of structural issues on the A19 which need to be addressed.

“The Government must invest in the North in our transport infrastructure to the same extent as they do in London and the South East.”

Readers who have signed the petition have also given their views.

David White wrote: “The problem with the Hawthorn Services could be helped by extending the exit roads onto the A19, along with a 50mph speed limit.”

Leanne Johnson said: “Horrible road. Slip roads onto to this are as equally bad if not worse! Makes want to avoid it all together! Would much rather use the A1 or take the long route to places!”

Paul Collin said: “A19 along with the rail routes down the east coast are a joke.”

Find the petition at: https://goo.gl/ubdhzF.