Have your say about the future of Hartlepool’s Crown Post Office

The Post Office is hosting a drop-in customer forum on proposed changes for Hartlepool’s Crown branch.

It aims to provide details of the changes proposed for Hartlepool Post Office and provide an opportunity to discuss what lioes ahead.

The Post Office is proposing to move Hartlepool Post Office branch from its current location 123 Middleton Grange and create a new branch within the WHSmith store at 186 Middleton Grange.

Bosses say it will offer extended opening hours for customers, including Sunday opening and the same wide range of services.

The forum will be held on October 11 at Hartlepool United Football Club, Clarence Road, from 4pm to 7pm.

Public consultation on the proposals runs until November 2 and customers can take part by phone, on-line or by post.

The proposals for Hartlepool are part of nationwide changes the Post Office is making to help secure the viability of its services into the future and maintain its presence on high streets.

Roger Gale, general manager of the Post Office Crown Network, said: “We are committed to keeping our services on high streets which we know is hugely important to people.

“We need to make changes so that we can continue to do that into the future.

“The way customers do business with us has changed – people want flexible and convenient choices of how they access our services, whether that is face to face at our branches or on the web. We are adapting to that and making sure we take the right course of action to sustain services for years to come.

“WHSmith already operates over 100 Post Office branches from their stores in the UK and we’ve been successfully working with them for nearly ten years. They have a proven record of running Post Office branches with consistently high levels of customer service.”

The proposed new Hartlepool Post Office branch will have five serving positions and would be open 55 hours a week. It is proposed the branch would move in February 2017.