Have your say on improving the lot of cyclists

A plan to promote cycling in Hartlepool is the subject of on-going consultation and local people are being urged to have their say.

They can comment on the Hartlepool Cycling Development Plan, which has been drawn up by the Hartlepool Borough Council-led Hartlepool Active Travel Hub, as part of a public consultation exercise that runs until September 26.

The plan aims to recognise all forms of cycling and the needs of people who already cycle or have a wish to do so in the future, including serious club riders, those making journeys of a couple of miles, and others who just want to cycle for fun, fitness and leisure.

Tony Davison, the council’s sustainable travel officer who co-ordinates the work of the hub, said: “The overall aim of the cycling development plan is simple – we want to get more people cycling, more often and more safely.

“To achieve this, we have set ourselves some key objectives – to further develop the strategic network of cycle routes across the Borough of Hartlepool, whilst also actively promoting cycling and encouraging the development of associated facilities that make cycling easier and more convenient.

“Although the formal consultation runs until September 26, it will still be possible for people to feed their views into us after that date as the work to develop the plan is very much an on-going process.

“Ultimately, we intend to use the finalised plan to make funding bids which, if successful, will enable us to realise our vision.”

You can leave comments on the cycle plan HERE.