Headland Festival is set to celebrate Armed Forces Day

People can show their appreciation to our Armed Forces during a historical festival.

Hartlepool Headland Local History Group and Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group have organised the Headland Festival, from 11am to 4.30pm on Saturday, offering everything from battle re-enactments to live music, stalls and circus skills workshops.

Visitors can battle through paintball alley, browse stalls and admire vintage vehicles on display, all while learning more about the Headland’s heritage.

It will also commemorate Armed Forces Day, with Second World War veterans, 90-year-old Charles Humphries and 95-year-old Myra Mayes firing the Heugh Battery Gun to mark the start of the Armed Forces parade at 1.15pm.

The parade, which will form up at the Battery and follow the Remembrance Sunday route, will include D (Rifles) Company, King’s Division Band, 883 Squadron Royal Logistic Corps, Sea/Army/Air Cadets and Ex-Servicemen’s Associations.

Kevin Jeffries, chair of Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group, said: “This year we have worked hard in partnership with the Hartlepool Headland Local History Group to develop a packed programme of fun for all the family.

“By honouring both Armed Forces Day and Headland Heritage Day, this festival is an opportunity to learn about the history of the Headland and pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country.

“We encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the fun.”

Kevin Kelly, Chairman of the Hartlepool Headland Local History Group, added: “The Headland Heritage Festival is always a hugely popular summer event and by joining forces with the Armed Forces Liaisons Group we are looking forward to welcoming much larger crowds for a memorable day out.”

The Lord Lieutenant of County Durham will be attending along with other civic dignitaries including the new MP of Hartlepool Mike Hill, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council Christopher Akers-Belcher and town mayor Paul Beck.

Councillor Allan Barclay, the council’s Armed Forces Champion said: “As a former military man myself, I fully appreciate the fantastic work that our Armed Forces do in protecting our country and helping to keep people safe around the world.”

For further information, contact Kevin Jeffries at: ccomd@dykehouse.hartlepool.sch.uk or 07856 807953 or ring Kevin Kelly at:Kevin.p.578@btinternet.com or ring 07813 360406.