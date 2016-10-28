A retired electrical engineer has secured a payment of more than £170,000 after his cancer diagnosis following exposure to asbestos during his career.

Blackhall man Bill Stead was exposed to the fibres while working for the Eastern Electricity Board during the 1960s and 1970s when he install storage heaters in homes.

When Bill was diagnosed, it was a very worrying and scary time. Nazzirha Stead

After working all his life, Bill and his wife Nazzirha moved to Spain in 2010 to enjoy their retirement.

However, in April last year, the 76-year-old was diagnosed with mesothelioma, an aggressive terminal cancer of the lung caused by asbestos exposure.

On diagnosis, the couple said they had little idea of what the industrial disease was and made contact with the specialist asbestos team at Sintons.

Raelene Lingam – who was a senior intensive care nurse before qualifying as a solicitor - was able to deal with Bill’s foreign medical records and successfully overcome the difficulties around bringing an overseas claim to secure a quick settlement.

A lump sum benefit payment of £13,919 was secured within weeks of the claim being brought – which the Steads did not know they were entitled to and gave them much-needed financial assistance – and shortly after admission of liability, a further £50,000 interim payment was made.

The claim settled for over £170,000, which provides the security for Bill to know his wife, three children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren can be looked after.

Mrs Stead said: “When Bill was diagnosed, it was a very worrying and scary time.

“We didn’t even know what mesothelioma was, we had to look it up on the computer.

“At such a difficult time, we are very grateful for the clear advice and genuine care and compassion we received from Sintons and from Raelene, who we were particularly impressed with.”

The Eastern Electricity Board no longer exists, but merged with other power firms to become UK Power Networks.