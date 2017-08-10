700k eggs linked to Europe contamination scare - here's which products are being withdrawn

Around 700,000 eggs from Dutch farms implicated in a contamination scare have been distributed to Britain, rather than the 21,000 first estimated, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

The FSA said investigations into the Fipronil incident in Europe suggested it was "very unlikely" that the eggs posed a risk to public health, and products affected in the UK were processed foods in which egg is one ingredient among many others, mostly used in sandwich fillings or other chilled foods.

It said some of the products made from these eggs will have had a short shelf life and will have already been consumed, but some were still within the expiry date and were being withdrawn by the businesses involved.

Here is the Food Standards Agency list of egg products withdrawn due to a contamination scare.

Product - Pack size - Use-by dates

:: By Sainsbury's Ham and Egg Salad - 240g - August 9-14

:: By Sainsbury's Potato and Egg Salad - 300g - August 9-14

:: Morrison's Potato and Egg Salad - 250g - August 13

:: Morrisons Egg and Cress Sandwich - Sold in Morrisons Cafe only - August 11

:: Morrisons Cafe Sandwich Selection - Sold in Morrisons Cafe only - August 11

:: Waitrose Free Range Egg Mayonnaise - 240g - August 13

:: Waitrose Free Range Reduced Fat Egg Mayonnaise - 170g - August 14

:: Waitrose Free Range Egg and Bacon - 170g - August 14

:: Waitrose Free Range Egg and Bacon - 170g - August 16

:: Waitrose Free Range Egg Mayonnaise - 240g - August 16

:: Asda Baby potato and free range egg salad - N/A - August 9-14

:: Asda Spinach and free range egg snack pot - N/A - August 9-14

:: Asda FTG Ham and Cheddar ploughman's salad bowl - N/A - Aug 9-13