Battling Bradley Lowery is Everton mascot v Manchester City

Bradley Lowery, the little boy whose cancer fight has captured the nation's heart, took centre stage before a live televised Premier League game today.

The five-year-old from Blackhall, who is terminally ill with neuroblastoma - a rare form of cancer - was invited by Everton to be their mascot for the game v Manchester City.

Bradley enjoys a kick-about on the Goodison Park pitch before today's game v Manchester City. Pic: PA.

The Merseyside club had already donated £200,000 to the fund to help pay for his treatment, which starts tomorrow.

The youngster was carried on to the pitch by Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku before the match at Goodison Park, which was screened live by Sky Sports.

He will begin pioneering antibody treatment which could prolong his life on Monday.