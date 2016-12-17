Bradley to be guest of honour at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards

Brave Bradley Lowery will be suited and booted for a guest appearance at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

The family of the five-year-old, who has captured the hearts of the nation with his courageous fight against terminal neuroblastoma, was stunned when they got a call yesterday asking them to go along.

Bradley Lowery with mum Gemma, dad Carl and brother Kieran.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards will be televised live from the Genting Arena in Birmingham tomorrow night and the Blackhall boy cannot wait to be rubbing shoulders with his sporting heroes.

Mum, Gemma, said Bradley's dad Carl and brother Kieran, are just as excited as Bradley.

She said: "It is such an amazing honour. We never expected anything like this at all."

The BBC got in touch with the family after seeing all the publicity when the youngster was mascot at the Stadium of Light and said because he had touched the hearts of the nation and with his wonderful, infectious smile they would love to have him there.

Gemma said they are being put up in a hotel for the night and she will be shopping today for black tie outfits for her family.

The Blackhall mum said: "I can't really get my head around it. We are just a little family from a little village, its amazing. Bradley will have a fantastic time, he loves being the centre of attention."

Over the past couple of weeks Bradley has been sent thousands of Christmas cards and presents from well wishers.

And, the family is planning to share some of the vast amount of toys with other sick youngsters or those in need in the coming months.

Gemma said: "There are literally thousands of toys, many duplicates, there's no way Bradley could ever play with them all, so we want to share them with others. I hope people will understand."

The youngster got more than 30 similar teddy bears and decided he wanted to give one to all his classmates as a Christmas present and keepsake from him and went along to school to hand them out.

He has also been to visit his friends on the hospital wards to share some of his toys.

Bradley has become an inspiration for thousands of people including football players from teams across the country, including Watford FC, who themselves take on the Black Cats today, who have tweeted a video message to Bradley voting for him to be awarded goal of the month following his appearance at The Stadium of Light.