Carer plans a heartwarming Hartlepool singalong

A carer has revealed plans for a singalong for people with dementia.

Kathy Dales is hoping that two hours of fun and entertainment will prove to be a big boost for people - with everything from renditions of Over The Rainbow to raffles all on the agenda.

Kathy Dales, who works as a carer with Carewatch in Hartlepool, is planning the event this Saturday, October 29.

It will run from 12pm to 2pm at Hart Village Hall and it is a debut event from Kathy to test the water.

And she explained why singing was such a great way to make a difference.

“I work with people who have dementia and sometimes they don’t want to conform with what you want them to do.

“But when I sing and dance, I find that they love it because it makes them happy.”

Kathy added: “I just want to give something back to people and I decided to organise a singalong.”

The event will cost £1 for admission and will include lunch which is provided, tea, coffee and juice.

There will also be live music and a tombola.

Kathy added: “This is the first time I have done anything like this and I am doing it just to try it out.”

Anyone interested in coming along can contact Kathy in advance. She’s hoping for around 30 guests and says she already has about half that number.

Kathy wants to know how many people will be coming in advance so that she knows how many people she will have to cater for.

She would also love to hear from anyone willing to make donations towards the raffles.

Those interested in either donating to the event, and those wanting to take part, should contact Kathy on 07759 054826