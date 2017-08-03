Drugs misuse kills one person a month in Hartlepool

One person a month is dying in Hartlepool due to drug misuse, shocking new figures reveal.

The latest report into drug deaths from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that there were 26 deaths in the town between 2014 and 2016.

That number is up from the 25 who died in the area from 2013 to 2015.

Of the 26 who died due to drug misuse, 24 were men and two were women.

In Newcastle, there were 54 drug-related deaths between 2014 and 2016.

Between 2014 and 2016 there were 532 deaths in the region and a total of 6,803 nationally, up by almost 600 on 2013 to 2015’s figures.

The North East has the highest mortality rate, with 77.4 deaths per million population, a 13% increase from 2015, compared to 42.9 deaths per million population in England.

Statisticians identified a rise in the purity of cocaine as one possible explanation for the increase, which has been logged despite estimates of usage remaining broadly steady.

The ONS report cited a warning from the National Crime Agency that there was a “significant increase” in both crack and powder cocaine purity in 2016.

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, interim director of public health at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We acknowledge the devastating effect drug misuse can have on an individual, their family and friends and we are working alongside a number of agencies and health providers to support those people affected.

“A wide range of personal and confidential support is available from a number of different places in Hartlepool and in particular HART – which stands for Hartlepool Action Recovery Team - provides a drug and alcohol treatment support service for people in addiction.

“Sadly, too many people still die prematurely as a result of drug misuse and we are working hard to address this as each death represents an individual and family tragedy.”

Coun Izzi Seccombe, chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: “The biggest challenge we all face is an ageing cohort of drug users, who have not previously sought or had any treatment.

“As a result, they are prone to an accumulation of chronic physical and mental health conditions that make them more susceptible to dying through overdose.”

“Councils are committed to ensuring drug users get the right support and treatment, and spend more on drug and alcohol treatment than in any other area of public health.”