East Coast Workout: Pyramid workout

If you’re pushed for time over Easter, then give this Pyramid workout a go.
You can do it in the house without any equipment. It only takes 10 minutes.
40 seconds SQUAT JUMPS
20 seconds rest
40 seconds PRESS UPS
20 seconds rest
40 seconds SQUAT THRUSTS
20 seconds rest
40 seconds LUNGES
20 seconds rest
40 seconds SPEED SKATERS
20 seconds rest
40 seconds WALKOUTS
20 seconds rest
40 seconds HILL CLIMBS
20 seconds rest
40 seconds JACK KNIVES
20 seconds rest
40 seconds SQUAT JACKS
20 seconds rest
40 seconds T-PLANK
If you have time and you want to push yourself a little more, then perform another round.
Before you start the workout, go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/blog to watch the demo video to make sure you’ve got the correct technique.
