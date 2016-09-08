Everton fans set to join chant for Bradley Lowery

Everton football fans are being urged to join a match chant in honour of sick youngster, Bradley Lowery.

Sunderland supporters have already pledged to do a 'One Bradley Lowery' chant at the home game on Monday evening.

The team will take on Everton FC at the Stadium of Light.

Although the two teams will be going head to head, the fans look set to come together for the five-year-old.

The Everton FC fanzine, NSNO, is urging fans to put rivallry behind them to support the youngster.

It said: "Sunderland fans will chant “One Bradley Lowery” on five minutes during our game at the Stadium of Light, and we think Evertonians should join them."

Organised by loyal Sunderland supporters Andrew Mccracken and Jack Murray, fans will chant "one Bradley Lowery" during the fifth minute of the game, to reference the age of the youngster.

Mr Mccracken, 38, from Brancepeth Avenue, in Fencehouses, said they hope it will raise support and awareness of the youngster's cancer fight.

He said: “We have had a great response to the idea from fans already, so we hope to get everyone signing it on match day.

"Our aim is to show Bradley and his family that everyone is behind him."

This latest act of support comes after a series of high-profile figures have taken to social media to pledge donations to Bradley as part of his #justonepound appeal, which asks members of the public to text a £1 donation to help raise funds.

The appeal which has gone viral, is part of a campaign set up by Bradley’s family in the hope of raising £700,000 to cover the cost of treatment in America after his neuroblastoma returned.

The Blackhall schoolboy had been given the all clear in 2014 after his initial diagnosis a year earlier, but doctors found cancer again during one of his check ups.

He is undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and has had to have his teeth removed to prevent infection.

To donate, just text “BRAD02£1” to 70070. Donations can also be made online by visiting: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bradleysfight.