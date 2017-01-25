Fertility service speaks out over University Hospital of Hartlepool rejection

A fertility provider which had been assisting Hartlepool IVF team for several months ahead of a consultation says it was one of the organisations not chosen to take on the service.

Hartlepool and Stockton Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) rejected a bid for the contract from CARE Fertility to operate the University Hospital of Hartlepool’s licensed fertility unit, despite claims the company has already run fertility services there.

CARE Fertility is the UK’s largest independent provider of fertility treatment and has a network of 15 clinics specialising in the diagnosis, treatment and management of infertility.

Commenting on the rejected bid, a spokeswoman for CARE Fertility said: “CARE Fertility have been helping Hartlepool’s IVF team to maintain their fertility service for several months, so we were very disappointed not to be awarded the contract.

“We understand that some or all of the service will transfer to the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough which was not revealed in the tender process.”

Last July, Hartlepool and Stockton Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) announced it was looking for a new provider for the unit at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

It came after Hartlepool Borough Council took the case to the High Court to stop the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust from axing the service.

But earlier this month, the Mail reported how licensed fertility services are set to move out of town after health chiefs at the CCG said they were unable to find a new provider to run Hartlepool’s Assisted Reproduction Unit.

Bosses said it could no longer provide a safe and clinically effective service.

Commenting on the situation, the CCG said they were unable to secure a provider for the service due to a “limited response from the provider market and the bids received not meeting the required quality standards”.

The CCG said their priority is to ensure any service they commission is safe, clinically effective and of the highest quality.

The decision is likely to cause distress and disruption to couples, including those going through IVF, who will now have to travel out of town to receive the treatment.