Five ways to combat work stress and get a better night’s sleep

If you struggle to sleep the night before a big meeting, then you’re not alone.

A new study has revealed that three-quarters of workers (74.5%) cite workplace stress as the reason they can’t switch off.

The results from CV Library explored the sleep behaviour of 1,300 workers.

The survey, which also had input from sleep neuroscientist, Professor Jim Horne, discovered that a stressful working environment also has a major effect on a worker’s ability to perform.

“Most work situations require individuals to make critical decisions, remain focused and complete tasks within a timely and efficient manner,” explains Professor Horne.

“However, it’s clear from these findings that sleep loss can impair attention to detail amongst workers. The longer a person is awake, the more likely their mood is to be negatively affected, as well as their willingness to take risks in the workplace. Again, this could be cause for concern.”

In addition to this, insomnia can also affect problem solving and communication skills.

The results from the survey also found that more than three-quarters (77%) of workers admit that having a bad night’s sleep negatively impacts their working day, with 27% also claiming they feel exhausted on a daily basis.

Workplace stress doesn’t need to be keeping workers awake at night though.

Louisa Valvano from The Stress Management Society says: “It may seem like a huge problem if you or people you work with are stressed. However, in reality there is a lot you can do to help reduce the problem.”

Here Louisa shares her top five tips for combating stress at work:

Prioritize: Write lists of your things to do and prioritize them into ‘must dos’ and ‘nice to dos’.

Start saying ‘no’: You only have 24 hours in a day, so use them wisely. Turn down things you don’t have the time for or can’t justify.

Go step by step: Break large projects into small stages and take it one simple step at a time.

Communicate: If you start to feel stressed on an existing job, tackle it early in a very matter of fact way.

Create a good work/life balance: All work and no play is a recipe for stress, so make sure you have a mixture of work and home activities.