Get expert help in your bid to quit smoking

Health chiefs are urging Hartlepool people to make this the year they go smokefree.

Joanna Feeney, the Stop smoking service team lead at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “.People are four times more likely to quit smoking if they come along and get help from the stop smoking service.

We’re encouraging people to quit smoking and get the help and support on offer across Teesside from their local stop smoking service. People are four times more likely to quit smoking if they come along and get help from the stop smoking service Joanna Feeney

“While quitting completely is best, switching to an e-cig is estimated to be 95% safer than smoking tobacco.

“No matter what their reasons, if people are thinking about quitting smoking, their best chance of success is to visit one of their local stop smoking sessions.”

To find out how you can get help if you are planning to stop smoking, visit www.nth.nhs.uk/services/stop-smoking-service/ and find out where your nearest local stop smoking clinic.

Alternatively, call (01642) 383819.