Hartlepool brother and sister raise vital cash for hospital cancer unit

Selfless siblings put their best feet forward to raise money for those whose lives are being affected by cancer.

Brother and sister Flynn and Isla Beach both took part in junior Great North Run events in September to help out people they know who have been battling the illness.

Flynn and Isla Beach after they had taken part in junior Great North Run events to raise money for the chemotherapy unit at University Hospital of Hartlepool.

A best friend of the children’s dad Rob, Jeremy Lakey, passed away from cancer two years ago aged just 38.

While their mum’s uncle, John Beach has also been suffering from the illness.

The kind-hearted youngsters, who both go to West Park Primary School, then decided that they wanted to help out University Hospital of Hartlepool’s chemotherapy unit by fundraising for it.

“We were talking about what was happening and Flynn came up with the idea to raise money by doing the junior run for the uni,” said the children’s mum Tanya, 36, of Bishop Cuthbert in Hartlepool.

“He’s done it before for Hartlepool Hospice and really enjoyed it.

“They raised about £300 between them which is fantastic.”

Flynn, 10, and Isla, five, then went to Tesco to see what items could be bought which would improve the lives of patients in the unit.

Selina Wilson, Tesco’s community champion, saw that they were looking at using the money for a TV and a radio, and decided to give them money off.

“It was a really kind thing of the staff to do and it helped us to get a bigger TV for the unit.

“We also bought coffee pods to go with a coffee machine.”

The youngsters have now handed over the a 42-inch television, a coffee machine and a DAB Radio.

“When we passed them on the staff at the unit were over the moon with what they had done,” added Tanya.

“They’re chuffed to bits.”