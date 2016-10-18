Hartlepool nurse Natalie is helping actor Paul Newman’s charity

A nursing director from Hartlepool is in the running for national honours after helping a charity to flourish.

Natalie Marshall, 33, from Bishop Cuthbert, is shortlisted for a Nursing Times Child and Adolescent Services Award.

Natalie, nursing director for Over The Wall, was the first nurse employed by the cause in 2012, after starting as a medical volunteer at its camps in 2010.

Under her leadership, her team has grown to four nurses and 65 medical volunteers.

She worked as a children’s cancer nurse for many years and then as a children’s palliative care nurse specialist, looking after children dying in their own homes throughout the North East and Cumbria.

She currently works for Over The Wall and as a cancer lead nurse.

Over The Wall is a children’s charity founded in 1999 by UK businessman, Joe Woods, at the request of his friend, the late Oscar-winning actor Paul Newman.

It provides fun camps for children with serious health conditions.

An Over The Wall official praised Natalie as “a fabulous addition to our charity”.

Natalie herself told Health Matters: “Even though it is growing, a lot of people don’t know who we are.

“There will be children with serious illnesses who could benefit, but do not know we exist.”

She will find out if she has won on October 26 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.