Hartlepool puts the spotlight on Britain’s shock diabetes rates

Shock new levels of diabetes will be reached in the UK within five years - and Hartlepool is set to host a conference to discuss it all.

Health experts, people with diabetes, and local delegates will all be at the conference which comes to the Hartlepool’s Maritime Experience on Saturday, November 12.

Research by database provider Exasol has shown that type 2 diabetes prescriptions across the UK have gone up by one third in five years from 2011 to 2015.

It also shows the country will reach five million type 2 diabetes diagnoses in 2020, five years sooner than previously thought.

The Hartlepool event has the support of the specialist diabetes teams from Hartlepool and North Tees NHS Foundation Trust who will talk about living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Event co-ordinator Lee Calladine said: “The day provides the tools, knowledge and practical skills needed to improve life with diabetes and the keys to healthier living, it is designed to ensure all participants have the opportunity to raise their questions, share their experiences and enjoy the support of a friendly, like-minded diabetes community in a relaxed and informal atmosphere.”

Hayley Hakansson, 48, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes seven years ago. She is a Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation volunteer as well as helping at the local Hartlepool Diabetes Group (HDG).

She said: “I enjoy meeting other people at the event as it allows us the share experiences and helps us to support each other.”

Lisa Doughty, the lead diabetes nurse specialist at The University Hospital of Hartlepool and North Tees NHS Foundation Trust said: “The DRWF Diabetes Wellness Day North East is a unique event and one we all look forward to every year. It brings everyone together to refocus and share information and experiences. The HDG continues this work locally and is an amazing resource for people in Hartlepool.”

Lisa is also is Hayley’s diabetes specialist nurse and supports her with her diabetes pump which she started using recently.

The event runs from 9.30 to 3pm. For more information about the Diabetes Wellness Day North, contact Lee Calladine on 02392 636133 or email events@drwf.org.uk.