Hartlepool residents hit the gym in campaign to fight obesity

Residents across Hartlepool have been taking part in a new health campaign to fight obesity.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Mill House Leisure Centre, Brierton Sports Centre and Headland Sports Hall all took part in the Technogym Let’s Move for a Better World Campaign.

The aim of the campaign – which was supported by leisure centres across the UK – was to encourage as many people as possible to get moving and fight obesity.

The challenge works by recording moves (measurements of physical activity collected by training on Technogym cardio and strength equipment) collectively. Moves are then tallied against other centres and clubs around the UK.

And 258 people took part in the campaign at Mill House Leisure Centre, donating 810,896 moves. Mill House placed fourth in the UK of all leisure centres taking part with 258 participants or fewer.

There were 147 people take part at Brierton Sports Centre contributing 292,873 moves, and 76 at the Headland Sports Hall donating a further 207,453 moves, with the three leisure centres totalling 1,311,22 moves.

In Hartlepool, 63-year-old Albert Spence was the top individual performer with 37,869 moves.

Paul Edmondson-Jones, interim director of public health at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Technogym created the Let’s Move for a Better World Campaign in order to help people live a better life.

“Being overweight or obese can have a significant and detrimental impact on people’s lives and I am delighted people accessing Council leisure centres chose to support this great campaign.

“It is also worth remembering that physical activity can have significant benefits for lots of people and helps improve muscular and cardiorespiratory fitness, bone health and reduces the risk of high blood pressure.”