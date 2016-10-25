Meningitis: 10 warning signs students should look out for

Meningitis Awareness week for students runs from October 24 to 30. Here's 10 warning signs they should look out for.

A rash or spots are the most commonly-known symptoms. Your skin may be pale and blotchy. A rash that does not fade under pressure is a sign of meningococcal septicaemia.

A fever, with cold hands and feet may also be present, accompanied with vomiting (not to be confused with a hangover!)

Tiredness is a common symptom of the university student, but it can also be a sign of meningitis.

If a person is difficult to wake that’s another sign that they could have the infection.

Confusion and irritability can form part of someone’s personality, but again it can be a sure sign that someone has meningitis.

You can also have severe muscle pain or a severe headache.

If someone is finding it hard to knock down a pint or two because a stiff neck, it could be a warning sign too.

Disliking bright lights is also a sign of meningitis, with one of the more serious symptoms being seizures.

If you think you have meningitis; look for all of the symptoms. Don’t delay by waiting for the rash as meningitis and septicemia can kill within hours.

You can call 999 for an ambulance or go to your nearest accident and emergency (A&E) department immediately if you think you or someone else might be seriously ill.

You can also contact the NHS 111 service or your GP surgery for advice if you're not sure if it's anything serious or you think you may have been exposed to someone with meningitis.