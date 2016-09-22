Mixed reaction over plans to crackdown on Hartlepool takeaways

The news that health chiefs in Hartlepool are to crack down on the number of takeaway outlets in the town has provoked a mixed response from readers.

Hartlepool has more hot food outlets than the England average, while more than 40% of Year 6 children are classed as overweight or obese – the highest in the region.

Now, Hartlepool Borough Council is spearheading a number of initiatives to help people keep a healthy weight with a decade-long strategy.

Commenting on the Mail’s Facebook page, Sarah Ayre wrote: “People eat what they want to eat, I could go to a kebab shop and come out with a jacket potato with tuna and salad, at the end of the day it’s the people’s choice.”

Greg Hildreth said: “A takeaway once in a while as a treat is pretty harmless, it’s the people who eat it every day and feed it to their kids all the time that need educating surely?”

Melanie Carberry wrote: “Yay more empty shops, just what Hartlepool needs.”

Sarah Sanderson said: “How about make healthy food cheaper and fatty foods more expensive that might help.”

Danny Peacock wrote: “What ever happened to freedom of choice.”

Darius Alaric Oliver wrote: “Isn’t that a bit harsh? Could you just encourage people to watch what they eat and get plenty of exercise instead.”

And Lauren Dav said: “What a load of garbage.

“People will eat what they want. Who are the council to tell people how they should and shouldnt be eating.

“I know people who have ate healthily all their lives and never drank and still have health issues.”

The council is proposing to restrict the numbers and size of fast food outlets through its new Local Plan.