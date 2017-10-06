New look for Hartlepool pharmacy

A Hartlepool pharmacy has been given a bright new look after undergoing a major refurbishment.

Victoria Pharmacy in the town centre held an official relaunch that was attended by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Paul Beck.

The revamp is part of an ongoing multimillion revamp of the Victoria Road health centre that the pharmacy is part of.

Pharmacy manager Philip Obomighie said: “For four or five months we were in a small cabin.

“There were tiny little rooms where we had to do different things.

“Before, people couldn’t walk in, they had to stand outside and pass their prescriptions through a hatch in the door.

“Now it is fantastic. We think we have got the most beautiful pharmacy in Hartlepool.

“We are celebrating our move back in and also renewing our commitment to providing community services for people in Hartlepool.”

People can pick up NHS, private and also veterinary prescriptions from the new pharmacy.

Among its other services are free reviews of medicines, stop smoking help, emergency contraception and health care and healthy living advice.

Councillor Beck, who was joined by his wife Mary, said: “It was an honour to be asked to cut the ribbon at the Victoria Pharmacy and I was delighted to see the excellent refurbishment, which will benefit the whole of the town.

“I would like to extend my personal thanks to the pharmacist and staff for the very warm welcome which Mary and I received.”