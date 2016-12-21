Nurses learn more about end-of-life care

Talented pair Robyn Willis and Nicola Smith are coming to the end of year-long secondments as Macmillan development nurses.

And once the nurses come to the end of their placements, two more Macmillan-funded vacancies will be offered to nurses at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

It wasn’t easy – I was not familiar with how wards were run and Nicola wasn’t used to driving around all over the place to health centres and patients’ homes! Robyn Willis

Robyn is a community staff nurse who has previously never worked in hospital, while Nicola is a deputy ward matron in an elderly care ward with no previous experience of working in the community.

The aim is to help nurses gain expertise in specialist palliative and end-of-life care.

They can attend conferences and courses, study days and the coroner’s court, and work with colleagues a nurse might not normally work with, such as psychologists, chaplains and consultants at other trusts.