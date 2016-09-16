Nursing award for Hartlepool care home worker

A caring nurse has scooped a top honour for her dedication to her job.

Jayne Parkins, a nurse at Brierton Lodge Care Home in Brierton Lane in Hartlepool, scooped the ‘Nurse of the Year’ honour at an annual awards night for Bupa employees.

At the event, hosted by Duncan James of Hollyoaks and boy band Blue fame, Jayne picked up the award for her dedicated and professional attitude and her ability to lead by example and inspire others, as well as her effective and outstanding nursing practice within the care home environment.

In their citation the judges said: “Jayne is continuously looking for new ways of improving quality of care.

“She is constantly on the lookout for solutions to foster the long term success of delivering the best quality of care to residents.”

David Hynam, general manager, Bupa Care Services, said: “We’re very proud of our staff and their hard work and commitment.

“We regularly see individuals like Jayne going the extra mile and these awards are a great way for us to say thank you to them.”

The Bupa Care Homes Awards celebrate the stars amongst Bupa’s 27,000 employees across 280 care homes.

They recognise those individuals and teams who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work, and who go the extra mile to deliver high standards of care to residents and support to colleagues.

Bupa Care Services is the second biggest care home provider in the UK and has 290 homes.