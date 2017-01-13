Police rule out any suspicious circumstances following teenagers death

The death of a 13-year-old schoolboy is not being treated as suspicious.

The boy's body was found at 1.30am on Thursday in the Low Grange area of Billingham after he had been reported missing.

The boy was a former pupil of Northfield School pupil.

Residents in the Low Grange area of Billingham reported being woken up by the noise of a helicopter in the early hours of Thursday morning as police dealt with the incident.

Northfield School confirmed the teenager is an ex-pupil, but no longer attends the school.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Police are not treating his death as suspicious.”