Recipe of the week: Corn and courgette cakes

Serves 4

1 corn on the cob or 130g frozen sweetcorn, defrosted

1 courgette, coarsely grated

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

3 tbsp self-raising flour

2 medium free-range eggs, beaten

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

1 red chilli, deseeded and roughly chopped

Vegetable oil for shallow-frying

Guacamole and lime wedges to serve

Method:

If using a corn cob, trim the base so it stands flat, then, holding it upright and steady on a chopping board, use a large, sharp knife to slice the kernels off the cob.

Put the corn kernels in a large bowl with the courgette, spring onions, flour, eggs, coriander and chilli. Season with salt and plenty of black pepper, then mix well together.

Heat a splash of oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. In batches, cook large tablespoonful’s of the mixture for four to six minutes, turning once, until lightly browned and cooked through.

You may need to add extra oil to the pan. Serve straight away or keep warm in.