SHAPING UP: Facing the demon of obesity ...

The horrors of Hallowe’en are here again soon so I want to use this scary time of year to tell people some of the most frightening facts about obesity and poor health.

The facts on obesity are enough to give anyone nightmares but if we’re going to get fitter and healthier as a nation we have to get over the fears of fitness and face the demons head-on.

We are getting more aware of just how unhealthy our lifestyles have become in recent years but there is a lot more understanding around diet and fitness and what we can do to get healthier.

Sometimes people need a scare to push them to do

something to change their lifestyle.

Hopefully if you’re thinking of joining a fitness class nearby you don’t think all fitness professionals are scary people and we really do just want to help you, so don’t be afraid to ask.

Sugar is as dangerous to our health as tobacco. Due to the high hidden content and food companies using 257 different names for sugar in their ingredients you can consume up to 12 grams of sugar daily without even realising.

Sugar intake of these proportions are driving the obesity epidemic and causing health issues from heart disease to diabetes.

Severe tooth decay is the 4th most common reason for children to be admitted to hospital.

Thousands of children every year are being referred to the hospital from their dentist to have multiple teeth removed under anaesthetic because of severe tooth decay; dental experts say that the leading causes are fizzy drinks, poor diet and poor cleaning technique.

Worldwide obesity has doubled since 1980. And in the UK it has trebled during that same time frame. Worldwide the number of obese people is at one billion with around 155 million children.

Obesity costs the NHS £5.1billion a year. And it is estimated to cost the UK economy £20billion a year and if the increase continues it could bankrupt the NHS.

And it’s not just people, it’s now our pets as well. Owners giving their pets takeaways and alcohol are fuelling the obesity in our pets with a third of dogs and a ¼ of cats are now classes as obese.

RECIPE OF THE WEEK

Breakfast pizza

October is National Pizza Month. Here’s a Breakfast Pizza so you can join in the fun while staying healthy.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 cup of gluten-free oats

MyProtein Peanut Butter (http://bit.ly/2dxffOj)

Strawberries

Kiwi

Desiccated Coconut

Instructions:

Pre-heat the oven to 170 degrees.

Mash up the banana well and add oats.

Line your baking tray with baking paper. Take the banana and oat mixture and create a pizza shape. Bake in the oven for 10 min or until the bottom of the pizza is slightly brown.

Spread peanut butter on the top, add sliced banana, strawberries, kiwi and sprinkle with desiccated coconut.

There you have it, super healthy and simple clean breakfast pizza!

EASTCOAST WORKOUT

Fifteen-minute cardio hit

This workout is great if you have no equipment available. It will get you out of breath and burning lots of calories!

Perform the six exercises below back to back, then rest for sixty seconds. Complete 5 rounds in total.

20 seconds STAR JUMPS

20 seconds HILL CLIMBS

20 seconds SIDE STEPS

20 seconds BURPEES

20 seconds SPRINTS

20 seconds SQUAT THRUSTS

60 seconds rest

For a full demonstration of the workout go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/blog





LIFESTYLE TIP

Cut down on caffeine to reduce sugar cravings. If you constantly crave sugar it could be partly down to coffee or energy drinks. Cut them out and you should be able to control your cravings more.

