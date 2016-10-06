SHAPING UP: Four ways to burn off 5lbs

I’d like to share four simple strategies with you for shedding five pounds of fat.

But first let me clear something up: weight loss can be put into two categories.

The first is a fully concentrated effort. This is where you dedicate yourself to counting every calorie and slaving away in the gym. The pounds come off, but once you relax the regimen, your weight goes right back to where it was.

The second is a combination of simple lifestyle changes. This is where you change a few key factors about what you eat and how you exercise, without making it a full-time job. This type of weight loss is gradual and permanent, since you are able to maintain it long term.

The four simple strategies below all fall into the lifestyle change category. These strategies may seem ridiculously simple, but do them over an extended period of time and you will see amazing, permanent results.

Strategy 1: Ditch Your Diet Fizzy Pop

Studies are coming out that link diet drinks to weight gain.

Researchers from the University of Texas Health Science Centre at San Antonio concluded that those who drank two or more diet soft drinks a day had the largest waistline increase – about five times more than that of non-drinkers.

Artificial sweeteners are addictive, lead to waistline increases, and cause you to crave sugary foods. By cutting diet soda out of your daily routine, and replacing it with water, you will lose inches and pounds—effortlessly.

Strategy 2: Swap Sandwich Bread for Lettuce

Move over bread, lettuce is better.

It’s time to redefine your sandwich. While bread has tradition on its side, lettuce wraps offer you weight loss and increased energy.

Bottom line: Eating bread and other starchy foods always leads to extra pounds, so change your ways. Swap your sandwich bread for lettuce for 30 days and see how much you will effortlessly lose. I bet you’ll feel more energetic after lunch too.

Strategy 3: Trade Slow Cardio for Intense Intervals

Doing slow cardio will not give you results.

In order to really make your workout effective, you need to turn up the intensity. If you love the treadmill, then do a series of sprints throughout your workout. If you’re a swimmer, then push yourself extra hard every other lap.

Bottom line: Doing slow, easy cardio will not give you the streamlined body you want. Only intense intervals will do that for you. Pepper your workout with bouts of intense cardio and watch as the fat starts to disappear.

Strategy 4: Avoid Sugar 99% Of The Time

Sugar will cause you to gain weight every single time.

There’s really no way around that simple truth. Sugar is standing between you and your perfect body. If you’re serious about looking and feeling great, then understand that sugar has no place in your diet.

Bottom line: If you avoid sugar 99% of the time, then you will be on your way to a lean and energetic body. If it’s your birthday or a special holiday, then partake in a small amount of sugar, but make that the exception and not the rule.

If you’d like a sure-fire way to break through your fitness plateau and to melt away unwanted fat, then contact me, speed up your weight loss, make it permanent, and shape your body at the same time. I’ve got what it takes to get you there! No guesswork, no fad diets, and no super long workouts – I’ve seen hundreds of my clients before you do it, and I’ll see hundreds after you do it. Today it’s your turn. If you’re serious about transforming your body then let me help you and give you the kick start you need – sign up and start training with me online with my workout and nutrition programs:

www.My-IN10SITY.com for women and www.IN10SITY4Men.com





RECIPE OF THE WEEK

Chicken and baked veggie skewers

These delicious baked veggie and chicken skewers are a quick and simple dinner that’s filled with fibre and protein. Dinners like this will get you well on your way to transforming your body. Pack the leftovers for a wholesome, fat burning lunch.

Servings: 8

Here’s what you need:

15 bamboo skewers, cut in half

1 cup coconut aminos

1 cup filtered water

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

3 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 Tablespoons olive oil

1 Tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon minced ginger root

1 lb organic chicken breast tenders, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 orange bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 green bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces

1. Soak the bamboo skewers in water for an hour.

2. Combine all of the ingredients, except the bell peppers, in large ziplock bag.

Marinate in the fridge for 1 hour.

3. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Thread the chicken pieces, alternating with bell pepper pieces, on the skewers. Line on a lightly greased pan and bake for 30 minutes, or until fully cooked through.

Nutritional Analysis: One serving equals: 103 calories, 2g fat, 130mg sodium, 8g carbohydrate, 1g fibre, and 14g protein

FITNESS TIP

Three anti-fitness habits

The following three habits will result in weight gain faster than you can say ‘anti-fitness habits’

Break these habits quickly.

1. Drinking calories.

Fizzy pop, coffee drinks, smoothies and fruit juices are filled with calories. Since liquids won’t give you a ‘full’ feeling, these drinks slide by without notice of how many extra calories you’re getting. Stick with water to avoid extra calories.

2. Not Exercising. Skipping the gym day after day, week after week, and month after month will lead to muscle loss and a reduced metabolism. Exercise 3-5 days per week to keep your muscles strong and metabolism high.

3. Eating a Heavy Dinner. Eating a large heavy dinner sets you up for weight gain. Instead of eating the majority of your calories late in the day, spread it out over the entire day.

IN10SITY WORKOUT

Quick and painful lunge challenge

Burn fat by working the large leg muscles together with toning and strengthening the legs and butt!

Complete 2 rounds of the following:

X20 alternate forward lunges

20 secs right leg lunge hold (back knee as low as possible)

20 secs left lunge pulses (small slow bounces as low as possible)

X10 jump lunges (if you can not jump then do reverse lunges x20)

30-sec rest

X20 alternate forward lunges

20 secs left leg lunge hold (back knee as low as possible)

20 secs right lunge pulses (small slow bounces as low as possible)

X10 jump lunges/reverse lunges x20

1 min rest

Tip: When in the lunge position aim to have all joints at 90 degrees/right angle. Always push through the front heel and the rear toes/ball. Never let the front knee travel past the front toes and focus on dropping the rear knee as low as possible – as if you going to kneel down – aim to do the workout every other day. Always warm up before and stretch after any workout, all exercises are easily found online. Good luck.

GET IN TOUCH

David Souter is an award-winning fitness trainer based in the North East and creator of IN10SITY. David is one of the co-stars of Charlotte’s 3 Min Belly Blitz – the platinum-selling No.1 DVD of 2015 and record-breaking fastest-selling fitness DVD ever. David was also the exercise choreographer behind the No.1 selling fitness DVD of 2014 – Vicky’s 7 Day Slim and has appeared on BBC1 warming up 45,000 Great North Runners. For personal training, online workouts and nutrition plans email david@my-fitnesstrainer.com or visit www.My-IN10SITY.com