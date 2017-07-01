Shaping Up Summer Body Challenge: Workout 3

This week's challenge, the 3:2:1 workout, is one of my favourites.

It's a workout format that lots of Hollywood celebrities use to get in shape for movies. Go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/summerbodychallenge for a demonstration of the exercises.

There’s 6 rounds in total...

3 rounds of LOWER BODY exercises

2 rounds of UPPER BODY exercises

1 round of CORE exercises

Round 1: (lower body)

30 seconds LUNGES

30 seconds SQUAT JACKS

30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT

30 seconds LUNGES

30 seconds SQUAT JACKS

30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT

60 seconds rest

Round 2: (upper body)

30 seconds PRESS UPS

30 seconds WALKOUTS

30 seconds T-PLANK

30 seconds PRESS UPS

30 seconds WALKOUTS

30 seconds T-PLANK

60 seconds rest

Round 3: (lower body)

30 seconds LUNGES

30 seconds SQUAT JACKS

30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT

30 seconds LUNGES

30 seconds SQUAT JACKS

30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT

60 seconds rest

Round 4: (core)

30 seconds CRUNCHES

30 seconds STRAIGHT LEG CRUNCHES

30 seconds FLUTTER KICKS

30 seconds CRUNCHES

30 seconds STRAIGHT LEG CRUNCHES

30 seconds FLUTTER KICKS

60 seconds rest

Round 5: (upper body)

30 seconds PRESS UPS

30 seconds WALKOUTS

30 seconds T-PLANK

30 seconds PRESS UPS

30 seconds WALKOUTS

30 seconds T-PLANK

60 seconds rest

Round 6: (lower body)

30 seconds LUNGES

30 seconds SQUAT JACKS

30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT

30 seconds LUNGES

30 seconds SQUAT JACKS

30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT

Workout Complete!

