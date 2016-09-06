Students gain insight into the world of medicine

Young adults have been given the perfect insight into the world of work within the health profession.

People who are planning their careers in medicine or a health-related profession have taken part in a week-long work experience programme at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

The programme, which runs twice a year, gave the group the chance to get involved in some interactive training.

The students were able to work with several health professionals, including an anaesthetist, a midwife, clinical educators and an undergraduate teaching fellow who is based in the trust’s undergraduate department.

Clinical educator Dianna Russell said: “During the programme the students took part in clinical skills which included venepuncture, scrubbing up and basic life support, and also how to apply a plaster cast.

“Students were also given the opportunity to speak to one of our junior doctors, who was able to provide useful information on applying to medical school.

“The programme finished with the students presenting a topic on a current medical issue which they prepared throughout the week.”

The successful work experience programme has been organised by the trust for many years. Some of the previous students are now qualified doctors.