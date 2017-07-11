Take the test - it might just save lives in Hartlepool

A man whose bowel cancer was detected early thanks to a home testing kit has urged others not to ignore it.

Bill Collins was sent a test kit through the post when he turned 60.

I felt absolutely fine, there were no signs at all. Most people who receive this test through the post and would probably ignore it. I am urging people to please complete the test, it has saved my life and it might save your life too Bill Collins

Unlike many others that age who receive it,he completed it and sent it back.

A meeting with a consultant at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust followed, further tests were carried out and cancerous polyps were discovered in his bowel.

Bill, from South Hetton, had two successful operations to remove them.

He said: “I am urging people to please complete the test, it has saved my life and it might save your life too.

“I’m so grateful to everyone at the trust for the care they have given me, they are a fantastic team.”