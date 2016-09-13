Time for a workout for Hartlepool hospital staff

Staff at a health trust got moving when they took part in a first ever Workout at Work day

The health and wellbeing and physiotherapy teams at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust motivated staff to get up and about.

The day was a huge success, the turnout of staff was fantastic, and the majority of activities we organised were during lunch hours which meant staff took part in their own time which was great Denise Jones

Dance classes, a smoothie bike, a mini staff sports day and a baton relay - which made its way around most departments across two hospital sites in a day - were all held.

Musculoskeletal Lead for Occupational Health and Wellbeing Denise Jones said: “The day was a huge success, the turnout of staff was fantastic, and the majority of activities we organised were during lunch hours which meant staff took part in their own time which was great.”

The Workout at Work campaign promotes physical and mental wellbeing at work. It inspires people to develop healthier work habits and reduce sickness absence.

Robert Goddard, Chair of the CSP North East Regional Network, said staff had “surpassed themselves with the range of activities they have organised as part of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy’s Workout at Work campaign.

“I applaud how they have worked with local health facilities to ensure that as many people as possible can experience the difference that exercise and physiotherapy can make in keeping people fit for work.”