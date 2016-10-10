World Mental Health Day 2016: How to look after your mental health

Across the globe today, people are being encouraged to join the conversation about mental health.

October 10 marks World Mental Health Day - and the objective is to raise awareness of issues affecting many of us. This year's theme is "psychological first aid" - and it covers what kind of support people can provide to those who need it. These tips from the Mental Health Foundation advise on how to take care of yourself, and get the most from life.

You can donate to the Mental Health Foundation and text THRIVE to 70300. You can click here to find out more.