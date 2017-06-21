Heart defibrillator group set for hair-raising charity leg wax

Members of a campaign group are set to find themselves in a hairy situation - all in the name of charity.

The team behind Defibs 4 Hartlepool are in for a close shave at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre by taking part in a leg wax to help raise money for the initiative.

Mark Rycraft, the shopping centre’s manager and its guest services offices Ray Hughes, Adam Goodwin and Paul Foster - who are the founders of Defibs 4 Hartlepool - are all bravely taking part in the hair-raising event tomorrow at Centre Square.

Customers will also be able to win a host of fantastic prizes in a tombola, which will be taking place alongside the charity leg wax.

All money donated on the day will be used to purchase a new defibrillator for Lynnfield Primary School in Hartlepool as well as helping other local schools.

Defibs 4 Hartlepool provides schools with a defibrillator, together with training for staff and pupils in an effort to prevent Hartlepool children being among the 12 young people across the country who die from sudden cardiac arrest each week.

“We are very passionate about Defibs 4 Hartlepool and the local community has been incredibly supportive since we began our campaign back in 2015 when we placed our first defibrillator at Clavering School,” said Mark.

“This event is another opportunity for us to raise both funds and awareness of our goal – which is to place a defibrillator in every school in Hartlepool. So far we have managed to provide one for six out of the 35 schools across the local area.”

Leanne Yates, headteacher at Lynnfield Primary School, said she was very grateful to the Defibs 4 Hartlepool team.

“As a school, we believe it’s very important that all our children and staff learn key first aid skills and the important role they can play in saving lives,” she said.

“Having a defibrillator in our school can only help develop that awareness.

“Not only will having this at school give our staff, pupils, parents and families peace of mind, but it also could prove to be critical in saving lives in future.”

Defibs 4 Hartlepool will be at Centre Square in Middleton Grange on Thursday from 10am until 4pm.