Heartache as singing star exits ITV’s X Factor

A singing star said being on ITV’s X Factor was a dream come true as she exited the show.

Karen Kennedy, 42, appeared on ITV’s the X Factor and last night after making it through to the boot camp stage.

Viewers saw Karen, from Peterlee, perform in front of a crowd of 4,000 at Wembley Arena as her singing skills were put to the test.

Karen performed the song Chains by Tina Arena but sadly she was told by Simon Cowell that she did not make it through.

Shaking her head, Karen said: “No way! Please. I know I can do better.

“I know my category. I know a lot of them in my category and I’m not going to lie, yes there are some good singers, there really is, but so am I.

“I know I can do better than what I’ve just done.

“If you just give me the chance. I’m not asking…”

Simon then said: “Karen, we’ve made our minds up. We are going to ask you to go home now. Sorry!”

Shocked, Karen gasped “Wow” as gobsmacked host Dermot O’Leary added: “Wow, that did not go down well!”

But despite the heartbreaking experience Karen said she has had an amazing opportunity to take part in the national TV hit.

She said: “It was really exciting to finally have my performance on TV.

“The producers of the show called me on Friday to tell me that I’d be on this weekend.

“It was surreal.

“I’m just a girl from Peterlee who has been singing for 27 years, and I’ve finally got to this point where I can show what I can do.

“To be on the TV was a dream come true.”

However, Karen was not able to watch her performance as it was aired, as she was on stage with her band Gravity in a gig in Sheffield.

She added: “That was a shame, but work is work so it can’t be helped.”

She put all of her almost three decades of singing experience to good use, after she started singing in clubs at the age of just 15.

She added: “I waited all my life for an opportunity like this to come along.

“The audition that was shown took place in London, and I was there for what was an amazing week.

“The whole experience was fantastic and I met some brilliant characters.

“Everyone who works on the show is amazing.”

Karen performed on stage at this year’s Peterlee show, while at Wembley, she was watched by 4,000 people.

On that, she added: “It was an incredible experience to perform in front of so many people.”