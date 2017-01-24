Heartfelt tributes left to A19 crash victim

Dozens of heartfelt tributes have been paid to a woman who died in a road tragedy.

The woman in her 50s was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A19 northbound at Seaham when she collided with a coach on the slip road to the A1018.

The scene of the crash on the A19 on January 23.

The Corsa driver, a woman in her 50s, had open-heart surgery at the scene.

She was then taken by road was to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, where she sadly died from her injuries.

The A19, along with several approach roads, were closed for a number of hours to allow the emergency services to attend the scene.

The Great North Air Ambulance, paramedics and the fire service were also in attendance after the smash at around 11am, along with officers from Cleveland and Durham’s specialist operations unit.

Readers took to Facebook to leave messages to the woman and her family.

Diane Pearce wrote: “So very sad.

“The road was still closed at 4.30pm.

“I’ve never heard of anyone needing open heart surgery at the roadside. My condolences to her friends and family.”

Meesha Wilson said: “How tragic. I’ve been thinking of her from the minute I read the initial report, my thoughts are with her loved ones.”

David Henry wrote: “I drove under the underpass on which it happened and was wondering what was going on. The news reports have explained all. Tragic news.”

Em Hughes added: “Heartbreaking RIP, wrong place at the wrong time. Life is very short.”

Julie Birkbeck said: “Tragic. My thoughts are with her family at this sad time.” Barbara Petty wrote: “So so sad prayers and thoughts are with this lady’s family.”

Chris Honeyman Beirne wrote: “Awful Awful Awful RIP.”

And Victoria Isobel Roseberry left this tribute: “Very sad thoughts are with her family.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the collision investigation unit on 0191 375 2159, quoting incident 116 of January 23.