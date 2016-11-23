Help make Christmas special by backing the Mail’s gift appeal

People are being urged to dig deep and give someone less fortunate an extra special Christmas this year.

That’s the message from organisers as we launch our Give a Little Gift appeal in time for the festive season, again in conjunction with MKM Building Supplies.

Business Director at MKM Building Supplies, Burn Road, Hartlepool, Lee Dees (left) and Mick Sumpter (right) launch their Give a Little Gift Christmas Appeal.

Hartlepool residents are being called upon to donate presents to those who may not be able to afford them.

There is no need to break the bank either, with small items such as cuddly toys, perfumes and selection boxes as welcome as bigger items.

And town firm MKM Building Supplies has generously committed to once again being a drop off point for donations, with bosses hoping for another bumper haul of presents which will then be given to youngsters.

All items donated are handed over to Hartlepool organisations who help those in need.

Mick Sumpter, branch manager at the Burn Road store, told the Mail: “This is our third year of being involved in the appeal and it’s always a pleasure.

“It’s something we want to keep on doing because it is such a fantastic cause for Hartlepool.

“We’ve had a very, very good response from the public over the past couple of years and we’re hoping for the same again in 2016.”

Mr Sumpter added that between 300 and 400 gifts have been handed over in previous years, with staff hoping for the same numbers this year.

“It’s just great to be part of the appeal, knowing that we are helping people,” he said.

“We really like speaking to the people coming in to take the gifts, whether it is to a refuge centre or wherever in the town.

“Whoever it is, they always say how much they appreciate our help, but it is the least I can do.

“You think back to your own Christmasses as a kid and when you realise that some people aren’t as fortunate and are in tough situations at this time of year it’s very sad.

“We just hope this goes some way to helping people so that they can have a great Christmas and enjoy themselves.”

Gifts can be donated to MKM Building Supplies between 7.30am and 5.30pm from Monday to Friday or from 7.30am to noon on Saturdays.

Gifts should be unwrapped when handed over to the appeal.