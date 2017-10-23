Hero Hartlepool cop given bravery award after knife incident

A hero cop from Hartlepool has been given a bravery award after he was injured in a knife incident while on duty.

Pc Mick Johnson was among the staff, volunteers and partners recognised at the annual Cleveland Police Chief Constable’s Star Awards.

Inspector Phil Morris with Chief Constable Iain Spittal.

He was awarded the Bravery Award by Chief Constable Iain Spittal after being injured on duty whilst dealing with a male with mental health issues.

Pc Johnson was stabbed in the arm while trying to protect shop staff after the male became agitated and aggressive in a shop in Hartlepool on Saturday, May 27.

More officers arrived at the scene and the male was successfully detained.

The awards ceremony, which took place on October 13, recognised those who have gone the extra mile, supported colleagues, saved lives, showed sporting excellence and come up with innovative ways to make communities safer.

Inspector Phil Spencer was awarded the Everyone Matters Award for his efforts to promote the importance of good mental health, eliminate the stigma associated with it and coordinate the MIND Blue Light Programme within the Force for colleagues who may suffer from poor mental health.

Inspector Spencer was instrumental in introducing the Herbert Protocol to the Force, which ensures that vital information is passed as quickly as possible when people with dementia go missing and he also arranged training for frontline officers to help them better understand people with dementia and their needs if they ever come into contact with police. He has also worked with local care homes to identify places of safety for vulnerable people as an alternative to police stations.

Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, Iain Spittal, said: “It is only right that our officers and staff are recognised for their hard work and dedication to their roles and to the communities of Cleveland.

“I have seen examples of officers putting themselves in harm’s way to save others and examples of people who are extremely passionate about their roles and really want to make a difference and help people. For this I am extremely grateful and proud and their achievements should be celebrated.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, said: “I know from regular community engagement that local people value the work our police, staff and volunteers do on a day-to-day basis. These awards are an opportunity to say thank you and to show that their commitment and bravery is very much appreciated.

“Well done to all of this year’s nominees, for displaying outstanding bravery and resilience to protect the people of Cleveland.”